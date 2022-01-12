Panthers reportedly set to talk with Vikings OC Klint Kubiak

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will reportedly need to land a “rockstar” of an offensive coordinator to retain his job going into 2022. But how about a son of a “rockstar?”

As reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Carolina plans to talk with current Minnesota Vikings play-caller Klint Kubiak for their offensive coordinator opening. Kubiak, in case you didn’t recognize the name, is the son of former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak. (Yeah, the guy who led his Broncos to that Super Bowl 50 win over the Panthers.)

The Panthers plan to talk with Vikings OC Klint Kubiak for their opening offensive coordinator job, per source. Kubiak has been with Minnesota for the last three seasons. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 12, 2022

2021 was Klint’s first year at the position, where he helped lead Minnesota to 362.8 total yards per game (12th) and 25.0 points per game (14th). He previously served under his father as an offensive assistant in Denver from 2016 to 2018 and as the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020.

Despite those decent results from this past season, Kubiak may not exactly be the splash of a hire owner David Tepper is looking for. It might also be interesting to note that Kubiak’s collegiate career saw him play on the other side of the ball as a safety.

