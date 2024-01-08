Panthers reportedly request GM interviews with 3 candidates

We have our first three names in the Carolina Panthers’ 2024 search for a new general manager.

Here’s the trio of initial candidates, as reported on Monday by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager:

Mike Greenberg (Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant GM)

The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant GM Mike Greenberg for now vacant Panthers GM job, per source. @nflnetwork @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 8, 2024

Brandon Brown (New York Giants assistant GM)

The #Panthers requested an interview with #Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown for their GM job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2024

Brandt Tilis (Kansas City Chiefs VP of football operations)

The #Panthers requested an interview with #Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis for their GM job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2024

