Panthers reportedly request GM interviews with 3 candidates

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

We have our first three names in the Carolina Panthers’ 2024 search for a new general manager.

Here’s the trio of initial candidates, as reported on Monday by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager:

Mike Greenberg (Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant GM)

Brandon Brown (New York Giants assistant GM)

Brandt Tilis (Kansas City Chiefs VP of football operations)

