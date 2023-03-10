Panthers reportedly present for Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout

Teasing a return multiple times throughout the 2022 season, Odell Beckham Jr. has been hosting a pretty long game of “Will He or Won’t He?” And now, the Carolina Panthers have apparently decided to play.

According to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Panthers had representation at Beckham Jr.’s private workout on Friday. Carolina was one of at least 11 teams reportedly in attendance for the showcase, which was held in Arizona.

Teams represented at Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout in Arizona today included the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens, per source. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 10, 2023

The now 30-year-old free agent sat out the entirety of this past season as he healed from a torn ACL—the second such setback of his career. He sustained the injury, which he claimed lingered throughout the half of the 2021 campaign, during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham Jr. last played a full slate in 2019, in his first year with the Cleveland Browns. Since then, he’s appeared in 24 total games (including playoffs)—recording 1,172 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

