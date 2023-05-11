Panthers reportedly playing DJ Moore, Bears on Thursday Night Football

We just might have a date for what could be the newest version of “Blood and Guts.”

As reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, just hours before the NFL’s official schedule release, the Carolina Panthers will be seeing DJ Moore in Week 10—during a Thursday night matchup with the Chicago Bears. This leak marks the second potential 2023 primetime outing for the Panthers thus far, with the first being a Week 2 clash under the Monday night lights against the New Orleans Saints.

Panthers will have at least two primetime games in year 1 of the Bryce Young era.

Panthers will play at the Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, per league source. — Joe Person (@josephperson) May 11, 2023

The major storyline of this showdown would be the opportunity of a “revenge game” for Moore—who was traded by the Panthers back on March 10. In a blockbuster of a deal, Carolina shipped out the 26-year-old pass catcher, this year’s ninth and 61st overall picks, a 2024 first-rounder and a 2025 second-rounder for the No. 1 overall selection of the 2023 draft—which, of course, turned into Bryce Young.

Moore, a former first-rounder himself, spent the first five years of his NFL career in Charlotte. Over that time, he amassed 5,201 receiving yards—the fourth-most in franchise history.

Now, the whole football world will be watching to see what Moore has in store for his old friends.

