Panthers reportedly plan to release LB Damien Wilson

We may have a one-and-done between the Carolina Panthers and Damien Wilson.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Carolina plans on releasing the 29-year-old linebacker. The move will save the Panthers $3.6 million in cap space.

Panthers plan to release LB Damien Wilson, sources tell @theScore. By doing do, Carolina will save $3.6M in cap space as the productive Wilson – he had career highs with 106 tackles, 5 TFLs and 3 sacks for the #Jags in 2021 – hits the open market. pic.twitter.com/YIq6s1vdMi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 7, 2023

Wilson signed a two-year deal with Carolina last offseason. He was coming of a career year with the Jacksonville Jaguars that spring—having recorded bests in combined tackles (106), sacks (3.0), passes defensed (five), interceptions (one) and quarterback hits (five).

2022 wasn’t as productive for Wilson. He finished his first—and perhaps only—campaign in Charlotte with 38 combined tackles and just five starts, both accounting for his fewest totals since 2018.

The eighth-year veteran played in only four defensive snaps over the team’s final nine games of the season. Three of those snaps came in Carolina’s Week 16 rout of the Detroit Lions with the other coming a week later in the disappointing Week 17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

More Latest Panthers News!

Panthers S Sean Chandler suspended for violating PED policy Panthers named top trade destination for Titans RB Derrick Henry Report: Panthers not too high on Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire