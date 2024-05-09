Panthers reportedly plan to hire former PFF writer in analytics role

These aren’t your daddy’s Carolina Panthers.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the team is reportedly planning to hire SumerSports vice president Eric Eager in an analytics role. Eager previously wrote and consulted for Pro Football Focus, the popular football analytics site.

Not exactly your traditional old-school hire, Eager is set to come into the front office with a rather intriguing background. He played for Minnesota State Moorhead University from 2004 to 2007 during his undergraduate days, then turned his focus towards numbers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln—where he earned his master of science degree in Mathematics and doctor of philosophy degree in Applied Mathematics.

Eager began at PFF as a consultant in 2015. He’d also end up serving as a senior data analyst and the vice president of research and development up until 2022.

He’d then help form SumerSports—a collective of executives, engineers, data scientists, and visionaries who aim to “best-in-class quantitative analysis” to football.

