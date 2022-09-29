Panthers reportedly optimistic about Christian McCaffrey’s Week 4 status

We may not have to go into code red just yet, Carolina Panthers fans.

On Thursday, running back Christian McCaffrey was missing from practice for the second straight session. The star rusher has been listed on the Week 4 injury report with a thigh issue, a setback sustained some time during this past Sunday’s victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Now, although McCaffrey’s absence is now particularly worrisome, there is some potentially good news. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, there’s still a positive feeling about the oft-injured back’s chances of playing against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

While #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey was a DNP again with a thigh issue, my understanding is there is still optimism that he plays. He’s kept it close to the vest, but barring a setback he should be OK. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2022

Close to the vest, indeed.

The Panthers have provided little to no information regarding McCaffrey’s status for the game. Along with offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo declining comment and quarterback Baker Mayfield jokingly referencing the absence, head coach Matt Rhule didn’t give up much about McCaffrey on Wednesday.

“He didn’t practice today, as normal,” he said. “Has a quad that he’s dealin’ with, so hopefully we’ll know more tomorrow. Check him day by day.”

So, we’ll just have to see what updates (or non-updates) will be provided on the next day.

