Panthers reportedly opening 2024 season vs. Saints in New Orleans

We may have to have our beads ready to start the 2024 campaign.

According to Garland Gillen of FOX 8, the Carolina Panthers will be playing their regular-season opener against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

This would mark the second straight year in which the Panthers begin on the road against a divisional opponent. 2023 kicked off with a trip to see the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a less-than-memorable outing that ended in a 24-10 loss.

Carolina has won in just three of their last 10 visits to New Orleans. This past season’s appearance resulted in a 28-6 win for the host Saints, who held then-rookie quarterback Bryce Young to 137 passing yards on a season-worst 13-of-36 throwing clip.

Young said the following after the defeat, which moved the Panthers to a 1-12 mark:

“We’re all sick of it, we’re all tired of it,” Young said of the results. “But that doesn’t entitle us to anything. It’s on us, ultimately, why we’re there. And we have to do a better job to prevent that. So no matter how tired we are, we gotta be better.”

Hopefully for Young and the new-look Panthers, they’re much better this time around.

