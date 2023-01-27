Panthers reportedly impressed by DC candidate Marquand Manuel

The Carolina Panthers’ search for a defensive coordinator hasn’t been as easy to peg as their search for a head coach. But now, we might have a little bit of clarity.

According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Marquand Manuel has become “a name to watch” for the opening. Fowler reports that the New York Jets safeties coach impressed in his interview with the team, even prior to their hiring of Frank Reich.

One name to watch for #Panthers DC on Frank Reich's staff is #Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel. He made a strong impression in his interview, according to sources. Carolina hasn't made a call on this job and could talk to more people, but he's in the mix. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 27, 2023

Manuel, a former sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, began his professional playing career in 2002. The University of Miami defensive back would go on to play eight seasons in the NFL, including one with the Panthers in 2007—where he appeared in all 16 games with a pair of starts.

He transitioned to the sidelines starting in 2012, as an assistant special teams coach for the Seattle Seahawks. Manuel then moved on to the Atlanta Falcons, where he served as the secondary coach from 2015 to 2016 and then the defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2018.

The Panthers, in addition to Manuel, have also interviewed Vic Fangio and Kris Richard for the vacany.

