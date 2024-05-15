Panthers reportedly hosting Cowboys in Week 15

The NFL’s biggest circus is coming back to town this season.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are slated to host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 of the upcoming 2024 campaign. This visit will mark the second in as many seasons for the reigning NFC East champions.

Dallas made the trip to Charlotte for a Week 11 matchup last year. That matchup resulted in a 33-10 win for the Cowboys, who held quarterback Bryce Young to just 123 passing yards on the afternoon.

Young also faced quite the competition out of the stands, where the Dallas faithful made their presence known. The rookie passer spoke about having to use the silent count on offense in his own stadium.

“Cowboys fans—they travel well,” Young said. “Respect to them for that. But it’s a circumstance. We do that half the year anyway. It is what it is. It’s a circumstance that we have a ton of reps goin’ silent. Wasn’t a big switch-up, wasn’t a big change.”

