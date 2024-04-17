Panthers reportedly held visit for Alabama RB Jase McClellan

The Carolina Panthers have certainly done their homework on the running back position ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the team has hosted a visit for University of Alabama’s Jase McClellan. The standout rusher, per Wilson, has also met with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

McClellan, an Aledo, Texas native, played for the Crimson Tide from 2020 to 2023. Over his first two seasons, when he wasn’t a featured back, he ran for 436 yards and three touchdowns on 63 attempts.

His workload would increase beginning in 2022, when he tallied 112 totes for 655 yards and seven scores. McClellan capped off his stay at Tuscaloosa with his most productive campaign in 2023, running for 890 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries.

A former teammate of current Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, the 5-foot-10, 221-pounder could be an option for Carolina on Day 3 of the draft.

