Panthers reportedly had trade discussions with Seahawks for QB Russell Wilson

If the Carolina Panthers don’t come away with a worthwhile quarterback this offseason, well, at least they tried.

In a sudden and shocking development on Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks shipped away its all-time leading passer Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. But before that stunner went down, the Panthers reportedly tried their hand at the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

According to Joseph Person of The Athletic, general manager Scott Fitterer had discussions with his old buddies over in Seattle regarding a possible deal for Wilson. But, in what was one of likely a few deciding factors, Wilson and the Seahawks preferred he move out of the conference so he would not “haunt” the franchise.

That preference was likely accompanied by the fact that the Panthers may not have been able to match the Broncos’ offer, at least in terms of draft capital. Denver ended up parting ways with two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a fifth-rounder along with quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Carolina is currently down second and third-round picks this year as a result of their trades for Sam Darnold and CJ Henderson. And while they may have been able to sacrifice some promising young studs to Seattle, Wilson’s no-trade clause ultimately reigned supreme in his move out west.

This, additionally, marks yet another swing and a miss by the Panthers on a big-ticket quarterback. Matthew Stafford says hi.

