Panthers reportedly expected to sign standout UFL WR

The Carolina Panthers may finally be filling that empty spot on their current roster.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the team is expected to sign wide receiver Daewood Davis. The 25-year-old pass catcher is fresh off spending the 2024 United Football League season with the Memphis Showboats.

A Broward County, Fla. native, Davis split his collegiate career between the University of Oregon (2017 to 2020) and Western Kentucky University (2021 to 2022). He’d shine in his two seasons for the Hilltoppers, reeling in 106 receptions for 1,625 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Davis proceeded to sign with the Miami Dolphins after going undrafted in 2023. He was later waived with an injury settlement during the team’s roster cutdown in August.

The UFL’s Showboats came calling in October, signing the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder a few months after his release from Miami. He’d go on to amass the seventh-most receiving yards (446) and second-most receiving touchdowns (five) in the league, earning a spot on the inaugural All-UFL Team.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire