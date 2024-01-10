Panthers reportedly expected to interview Eagles OC Brian Johnson

The Carolina Panthers may have identified Candidate No. 10.

According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team is expected to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for their head-coaching position. The 36-year-old would be the 10th known contender in the search.

Johnson is currently in his first season as Philadelphia’s play-caller. He joined the reigning NFC champions as their quarterbacks coach in 2021.

Prior to hitting the NFL sidelines, the Barrett Station, Texas native spent 11 years in the college ranks as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He picked up stops at the University of Utah, Mississippi State University, the University of Houston and the University of Florida.

Under Johnson, the Eagles have averaged the eighth-most yards per game (354.4) in 2023. His work with quarterback Jalen Hurts is also of note—as Hurts has completed nearly 66 percent of his passes for 7,559 yards, 45 touchdowns and 21 interceptions over the past two seasons.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire