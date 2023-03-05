Panthers reportedly expected to be aggressive in trading up for QB

Saturday’s events at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine probably made it easier for the Carolina Panthers to fall in love with a quarterback prospect. But they didn’t make it easier for them to actually get one.

If owner David Tepper, general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich want “their guy,” then they’ll likely have to trade up for him. Staying put at the draft’s ninth overall pick, with a handful of quarterback-needy teams ahead of them, may not help land any of the class’ “big four” passers.

That’s why the latest report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano makes a ton of sense. Graziano notes that he’s spoken to plenty of folks at the combine who believe the Panthers are going to make a hard run up the order.

He writes:

If you’re looking for a team in the top 10 of the draft that could trade up to take a quarterback, keep an eye on the Panthers. They pick at No. 9, right behind the Atlanta Falcons and Raiders, both of whom could be thinking QB there. And many people I spoke with in Indy expect the Panthers to be aggressive in their efforts to move up and secure their franchise QB.

Their efforts could be pointed towards Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and/or Kentucky’s Will Levis. With the exception of Young—who elected to sit out of Saturday’s activities—each player turned heads and opened eyes on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

So it may soon be time for the Panthers to open up talks to get into striking distance for one of these talented youngsters.

