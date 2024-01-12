Panthers reportedly deny Giants’ request to interview Chris Tabor

Chris Tabor is not exactly the favorite to land the Carolina Panthers’ head-coaching job. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be out of the building come next season.

According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team has denied the New York Giants’ request to interview Tabor for their special teams coordinator opening. This would be the second time that the Panthers are turning away an outside inquiry into a member of their coaching staff, having already rebuffed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ interest in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Wednesday.

Tabor took over as Carolina’s interim coach after the organization’s dismissal of Frank Reich on Nov. 27. The 52-year-old, who remained the special teams coordinator while assuming his new duties, led the Panthers to a 1-5 record over the season’s final six games.

Like Evero’s situation with Jacksonville, Carolina was able to block New York’s request since they were hoping to talk to Tabor about a lateral move to their coordinator position. Those decisions are strong indicators that the Panthers will look to retain Evero and Tabor, at the very least, in their current roles.

Both men have also interviewed for the team’s head-coaching position this week.

