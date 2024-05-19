Panthers repeat as sectional champs

NAPPANEE — The NorthWood girls tennis team has repeated as sectional champions, as the Panthers topped Fairfield 3-2 on Friday to win the title on their home courts.

The Panthers will now play Northern Lakes Conference rival Northridge at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the NorthWood Regional. Penn and Warsaw will be in the other bracket, with the winners returning Wednesday to decide the title.

With the match tied 2-2, the Panthers' No. 1 doubles team of Emery Porter and Kaydence Dumka won their match 6-4, 6-4 to clinch NorthWood's win.

Other winners for NorthWood were Tatum Evers at No. 2 singles, and Gabriela Poblador at No 3. singles. Evers beat the Falcons' Taylor Schrenk 6-0, 6-0.

Winners for Fairfield were Addison Mast at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Eva Herbert and Lacy Stoltzfus.

Mast advances as an individual

Northridge beat NorthWood 3-2 in the regular season.