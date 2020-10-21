Panthers reopening facility today

After a brief COVID-19 scare, the Panthers are ready to get back to work.

Carolina will reopen its facility today because it had no more positive COVID-19 tests, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

On Monday and Tuesday the Panthers closed their facility and did all their work remotely because of one positive COVID-19 test. NFL teams are now taking that measure regularly after positive tests in an attempt to prevent an outbreak.

The Panthers’ next game remains scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in New Orleans.

