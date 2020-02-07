Panthers remain mum about Cam Newton’s future

Cam Newton is confident he will play for the Panthers next season. The Panthers, though, are staying quiet about the quarterback’s future.

“He’s rehabbing; that’s all I can say,” Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney told Steve Reed of The Associated Press.

Hurney would not answer several follow-up questions from Reed about Newton.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Newton, who has spent nine seasons in Carolina, missed the final 14 games of last season with a foot injury. He had a shoulder injury in 2018.

The Panthers could clear $19.1 million in cap space by moving on from Newton, who, since he played his last game, has seen the team change head coaches and watched Luke Kuechly and Greg Olsen move on.

Newton said during Super Bowl week that he’s “absolutely” certain he’ll be back in Carolina, but the Panthers have given no indication about what they’re going to do at quarterback.