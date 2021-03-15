Panthers releasing WR Amara Darboh

The Panthers are releasing wide receiver Amara Darboh today, according to team reporter Darin Gantt.

Darboh played his college career at Michigan, totaling over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Wolverines. It’s been mostly downhill from there. The Seahawks picked him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft and he’s never come close to delivering third-rounder type results. After an underwhelming rookie season (eight catches, 71 yards) Darboh was waived and he hasn’t been back on the field in a live game since.

After Seattle Darboh spent time with the Patriots, Buccaneers and Steelers before the Panthers signed him late in 2020. He spent a few weeks on their practice squad to close out the season.

Most likely Darboh’s release is related to today’s big thrilling Panthers news. Carolina is expected to sign free agent offensive linemen Pat Elflein and Cam Erving, which will surely put them over the top against Tampa.

Related