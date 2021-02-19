Panthers releasing Michael Palardy, Stephen Weatherly

The cuts keep on coming in Carolina.

Shortly after word of safety Tre Boston‘s release broke on Friday, there were multiple reports that punter Michael Palardy and defensive end Stephen Weatherly will also be cut loose. The team released defensive tackle Kawann Short earlier this week and dispatched a couple of other players late last week.

Palardy missed all of the 2020 season with a torn ACL. He joined the Panthers in 2016 and handled all of their punting duties between 2017 and 2019.

His release will save the team a little more than $1.9 million in cap space. Weatherly’s departure frees up even more cap room. The Panthers will gain over $5.9 million in space while picking up $2 million in dead money.

Weatherly had 17 tackles in nine games after joining the Panthers last year.

