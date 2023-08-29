Panthers releasing LB Deion Jones

The Carolina Panthers are beginning Tuesday’s cuts with a relatively high-profile departure.

As first reported by ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team will be releasing linebacker Deion Jones. Jones was signed back on July 31, right at the start of this year’s training camp.

The LSU standout was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. He went on to collect a third-place finish in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2016 and made his first Pro Bowl in 2017.

In his six seasons manning the middle for Carolina’s NFC South foes, Jones recorded 652 combined tackles, 11.0 sacks and 11 interceptions. He was then traded to the Cleveland Browns for a 2024 sixth-round pick in October of 2022 and went on to appear in 11 games—totaling 44 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Jones racked up five tackles (two for a loss) in three preseason outings for the Panthers this summer.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire