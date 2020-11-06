Panthers released undrafted rookie OL Sam Tecklenburg

The Carolina Panthers released undrafted rookie offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg on Thursday, according to the league’s transaction report.

Tecklenburg played for coach Matt Rhule at Baylor, who convinced him to come out of retirement to play in the NFL this season after Tecklenburg had retired. He spent most of his time with the Panthers on their practice squad. He was called up to the active roster after two backups wound up on the COVID-19/reserve list: center Tyler Larsen and guard Michael Schofield. Both were activated on Wednesday, making Tecklenburg expendable. In the end, he was only on the field for eight special teams snaps.

As for who will take Tecklenburg’s spot on the roster, the Panthers are expected to activate their superstar running back Christian McCaffrey from the injured reserve list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. McCaffrey has been out since Week 3 after suffering a high ankle sprain.

