Panthers release WR Seth Roberts from active roster, CB from practice squad

The Carolina Panthers made several good pickups at the wide receiver position this offseason. At least one was a total dud, though. The team just announced that they have released Seth Roberts, who signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal in March.

Roberts never really got involved offensively and there were reports that the Panthers were having discussions about trading him even before the season began. Roberts caught four passes in Carolina, totaling 31 yards. He was only on the field for 101 total snaps. Releasing Roberts should give at least a little more room for guys like Pharoh Cooper to get involved offensively.

The Panthers also released cornerback Josh Hawkins from their practice squad. Hawkins had previously played for Carolina during the 2018 season.

