Panthers to release Vonn Bell

The Panthers signed safety Vonn Bell to a three-year contract last March, but he's set to be a free agent again this March.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are going to release Bell. Bell is owed $6 million in guaranteed money, but releasing him will allow the Panthers to avoid paying a $3 million roster bonus.

Carolina will only clear a little over $1 million in cap space, but eating the guaranteed money and taking the rest of the cap hit shows how little new General Manager Dan Morgan and new head coach Dave Canales want to see him back in their uniform for the 2024 season.

Bell had 69 tackles and an interception in 13 games last season. With $6 million already in his pocket for this season, he'll likely be willing to take a low salary to try for a rebound with another team.