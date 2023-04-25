Panthers release uniform numbers for voluntary minicamp

Just before the start of voluntary minicamp on Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released a roster program—one that included the uniform numbers for all 65 of their players. Among those digits, for new and familiar faces, were some interesting choices.

Here are the numbers for the team’s fresh free-agent additions:

The first number that jumps out (not only because it’s literally the first number) is Sanders’ No. 6. The 25-year-old rusher—who signed a four-year, $25 million deal with Carolina—has seemingly just knocked off the ‘2’ of his No. 26, which he wore with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Another number of note is No. 24, which has now apparently been commandeered by Bell. Cornerback CJ Henderson, who is now listed as No. 23, donned those digits in 2022.

As noted by Panthers.com’s Darin Gantt, some of these may be just temporary. Numbers will be officially finalized after the draft. (Heads up, Matt Corral.)

Panthers will be heading out for minicamp practice in a few. Here’s a list of jersey numbers, some of which are new and some of which are temporary. A full slate of jersey numbers will be finalized after the draft. pic.twitter.com/5muSmq5I91 — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) April 25, 2023

