The Panthers released one of the veterans on the depth chart, as they remake their tight end position.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Panthers released Seth DeValve with a non-football injury designation.

He was signed earlier this offseason, after spending last year with the Jaguars. He was initially a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2016.

The Panthers let Greg Olsen go this offseason, and they’re hoping that 2018 fourth-rounder Ian Thomas can step into a larger role this season.

Panthers release tight end Seth DeValve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk