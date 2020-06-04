Panthers release tight end Seth DeValve
The Panthers released one of the veterans on the depth chart, as they remake their tight end position.
Per the league’s transaction wire, the Panthers released Seth DeValve with a non-football injury designation.
He was signed earlier this offseason, after spending last year with the Jaguars. He was initially a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2016.
The Panthers let Greg Olsen go this offseason, and they’re hoping that 2018 fourth-rounder Ian Thomas can step into a larger role this season.
