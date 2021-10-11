Panthers release RB Rodney Smith

You know what the struggling Carolina Panthers offense could use right about now? Maybe a 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back who’s capable of draining out defenses and racking up, oh, a 1,000-1,000-yard season with his elite rushing and receiving skills.

That might be a lot to ask for, but they might be getting it this week.

In what was perhaps a precursor to the return of Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers announced the release of Rodney Smith from their practice squad on Monday.

Smith has played in nine games over the past two seasons for Carolina, including one start in 2020. The 25-year-old, most recently, was active in these latest pair of losses, one to the Dallas Cowboys and the other to the Philadelphia Eagles. He totaled five receptions for 48 yards over 37 offensive snaps.

During his presser on Monday, head coach Matt Rhule simply said the team “just decided to move on” from Smith.

His release may, again indicate a return to the field for McCaffrey this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The star back has missed the NFC East clashes due to a strained hamstring he sustained in Week 3.

