Panthers release Rashaan Melvin, drop to 54 players

The Panthers are one move away from setting their initial 53-man roster.

The team announced 13 cuts on Tuesday morning and passed along word of four more early in the afternoon. They also made cuts on Monday and the roster now stands at 54 players in Carolina.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin was released in one of the moves. The veteran signed a one-year deal with the team in March and recorded one tackle and one pass defensed in the preseason.

With A.J. Bouye suspended to start the season and Melvin out of the picture, the Panthers are set to have a young cornerback group fronted by 2021 first-round pick Jaycee Horn to start the season.

The Panthers also waived safety Kenny Robinson, waived/injured running back Reggie Bonnafon and placed rookie long snapper Thomas Fletcher on injured reserve. That leaves J.J. Jansen in position for a 13th season in Carolina.

