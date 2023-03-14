Panthers release OL Pat Elflein

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Pat Elflein apparently became expendable yesterday, after the Carolina Panthers solidified their starting offensive line with the signing of center Bradley Bozeman.

On Tuesday, the team announced its release of the six-year veteran. He’s played the last two seasons in Carolina, primarily at the center position.

Elflein cracked into the NFL as a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. The Ohio State Buckeye would spend almost four years there, before being traded off to the New York Jets after appearing in just one game during the 2020 campaign.

That offseason, the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder would become a hog molly—signing on in Carolina to the tune of a three-year, $13.5 million agreement. But his time with the Panthers was marred by a few setbacks.

A hamstring injury limited him to nine games in 2021. Then, a hip injury sustained in Week 6 would end his 2022 season.

The release will save the Panthers $4.26 million in cap space.

Panthers reportedly 'really comfortable' with 2 2023 QB prospects

Panthers not tendering DB Myles Hartsfield

Report: DJ Moore key to Panthers' early acquisition of 2023 draft's No. 1 pick

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

