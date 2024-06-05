Panthers release OL Ilm Manning with injury settlement

The Carolina Panthers have officially released offensive lineman Ilm Manning from injured reserve with a settlement on Wednesday.

A Glendale, Ariz. native, Manning was a standout athlete during his time at Apollo High School. In addition to being a two-way player for the football team’s offensive and defensive lines, he was also a member of the basketball and track and field squads.

Manning moved on to play his college ball at the University of Hawaii starting in 2018. In his fifth and final year in Honolulu, Manning earned First-team All-MW honors for his work at the left tackle spot.

The 6-foot-2, 294-pounder then cracked into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. He’d then be plucked off the Niners’ practice squad by the Panthers in late December.

Wednesday’s departure marks the second release of Manning by Carolina this offseason, who initially cut ties with the 24-year-old back on May 10.

