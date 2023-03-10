Panthers release LB Damien Wilson

As announced by the Carolina Panthers on Friday afternoon, the team has officially released linebacker Damien Wilson. Jordan Schultz of theScore first reported on the developing departure back on Monday.

Wilson signed a two-year deal with the Panthers last spring. The season prior, one he spent with the Jacksonville Jaguars, still stands as the most productive of his eight-year career—as he recorded bests in combined tackles (106), sacks (3.0), passes defensed (five), interceptions (one) and quarterback hits (five).

The 29-year-old wasn’t nearly as effective for Carolina in 2022, finishing with 38 combined tackles and 2.0 sacks over just five starts. Wilson, additionally, played in only four defensive snaps over the team’s final nine games of the season.

Per the team’s official statement on the move, Wilson was not viewed as a fit for the new 3-4 base defense under new coordinator Ejiro Evero. His release will save the Panthers approximately $3.6 million in salary cap space.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire