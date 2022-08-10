Panthers release initial 2022 depth chart

As mundane as they’ve been under head coach Matt Rhule, the Carolina Panthers have themselves quite a few intriguing training camp battles on their hands this summer.

Can Sam Darnold hold off newcomer Baker Mayfield under center?

Will Ikem Ekwonu secure the blindside over Brady Christensen?

Plus, how will the rest of that offensive line—as well as the receivers behind starters DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson—pan out?

Well, the team released their first depth chart of the 2022 season on Tuesday evening—in an initial step that would’ve normally given us some hints towards those questions. And, uh, it didn’t really give us much . . .

Panthers.com

Panthers.com

Headlined by shared spaces at three different positions—quarterback, center and backup running back—the offensive depth chart leaves much to be desired at this point. The only sure takeaway, in fact, is that Rhule really wants his guys to “earn it.”

That mindset, based firmly in the roots of competition, is one the Panthers’ braintrust has preached all offseason long. Because if placing your prized rookie left tackle as a second-stringer and your investment of a rookie quarterback as a fourth-stringer doesn’t scream “EARN IT,” then maybe this does . . .

“I want us to be a competitive team,” Rhule said back at the start of camp. “I talk about competition all the time, meaning you gotta fight for what you want. Again, my job is not to pick the starting quarterback. I have to make that decision. It’s the guys’ play. Russell Wilson, ya know, walked into a situation in Seattle with Matt Flynn, who had just had a guaranteed contract and Charlie Whitehurst, they just traded for, and he won the job. So I want competition. The best player will play.”

Hey, if nothing else, at least their messaging is consistent this time around.

Related

Panthers OC Ben McAdoo wants QB competition to 'play itself out' Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Baker Mayfield 'definitely improving'

List

Panthers training camp tracker: Day No. 11

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire