Panthers release former Cowboys LB

There is now one less Kamara in the NFC South.

On Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced the release of linebacker Azur Kamara. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defender joined the organization back on Dec. 21, 2021, when he was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

Kamara’s only official NFL action came with them ‘boys, as he played in nine games for Dallas this past season. One of those contests was actually against Carolina, in which he recorded a tackle during the Cowboys’ 36-28 win in Week 4.

A solid and long-limbed athlete out of the University of Kansas, Kamara ran an impressive 40-yard dash of 4.59 seconds at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. He’s now, however, become expendable to Carolina after the 2022 draft as well as their subsequent undrafted free-agent signings.

With rookie minicamp starting on Friday, the Panthers will now have to part ways with two more players to hit the mandated 90-man roster limit.

