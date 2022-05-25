Panthers release former Cowboys draft pick

On Feb. 11, the Carolina Panthers signed defensive end Joe Jackson to a futures deal. 14 weeks later, his future with the team is now non-existent—at least for now.

As announced on Tuesday afternoon, following the second day of voluntary offseason team activities, Jackson was waived by the Panthers. This move leaves Carolina with 89 players on its current roster.

The 6-foot-4, 278-pound defender broke into the NFL as a fifth-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys back in 2019. His work at the University of Miami (Fla.) helped him get there, as he recorded 23.0 sacks and 35.5 tackles for a loss over his three years as a Hurricane.

Jackson went on to play in five games for the Cowboys during his rookie year, chalking up four tackles in 71 defensive snaps. He’d then move on to Cleveland Browns in 2020 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. Between those two stops, he totaled 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 15 games.

