Panthers release former Alabama offensive guard Deonte Brown

Former Alabama offensive guard Deonte Brown was released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. The news was first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Brown spent one season with the Panthers organization.

The native of Decatur, Alabama spent five seasons with the Crimson Tide. He played in 48 games with 26 of them coming as a starter. During his senior season, he was listed as a member of the first-team All-SEC by the coaches in the SEC. He was also a second-team All-SEC honoree by the Associated Press.

After concluding his career with Alabama, Brown was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Panthers. He made no appearances in the 2021 season and spent the majority of the year on the injured reserve. Now, he will have the opportunity to play for another NFL team after being released by the Panthers.

The #Panthers have released OG Deonte Brown, source said. A former 6th round pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to track Brown’s professional career as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.

