Panthers release DT Woodrow Hamilton, DB Natrell Jamerson

Friday night news dumps are back! Today the Carolina Panthers released two players who were a part of their practice squad for portions of the 2020 NFL season. According to team reporter Darin Gantt, defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton and defensive back Natrell Jamerson have been cut.

Hamilton was on the back end of the interior rotation of the defensive line and was called up from the practice squad a few times due to injuries and COVID-19. He played five games in 2020, totaling 57 defensive snaps, three tackles and one fumble recovery.

Jamerson recently signed a two-year contract extension, so this news comes as a little bit of a surprise in his case. Jamerson was a core practice squad player this past year and was frequently one of the four players who were protected from getting signed by other teams. He appeared in four games, mostly seeing the field on special teams (43 snaps).

