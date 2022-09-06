Panthers release DE Drew Jordan from practice squad

As first reported by Darin Gantt on Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released defensive end Drew Jordan from their practice squad.

Jordan signed with Carolina as an undrafted rookie on June 1. Although he’d be lost in the shuffle of last week’s big cutdown, the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder made it back to the practice squad soon after.

Before breaking into the NFL, Jordan spent the first four years of his collegiate career at nearby Duke University—where he amassed 99 total tackles and 9.0 sacks over 40 games. He played his final year of eligibility at Michigan State University in 2021, recording 3.0 more sacks in 11 outings.

Following this latest adjustment, as well as a few moves on Monday, here’s what the team’s current practice squad now looks like:

TE Josh Babicz

S Marquise Blair

OL Deonte Brown

S Juston Burris

QB Jacob Eason

CB Madre Harper

CB Tae Hayes

DE Austin Larkin

RB John Lovett

LB Arron Mosby

WR C.J. Saunders

C Sam Tecklenburg

TE Colin Thompson

WR Preston Williams

WR Derek Wright

With 15 players in the group, there is room for one more to be added. So perhaps a quick reunion with 2021 fifth-round pick Daviyon Nixon is in order.

