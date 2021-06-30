Panthers release 2021 training camp dates

Whip out those calendars and start circling some dates, folks. Because after a year away from you, the fans, Carolina Panthers training camp is back!

The team officially announced its training camp schedule on Wednesday afternoon, as they return to Spartanburg, S.C. at Wofford College for the summer. Practice will begin in just under a month’s time, on July 28, bright and early at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A few other notable dates include the NFL’s Training Camp: Back Together Saturday, where the league observes the reunion of its fans and their football, on July 31. In celebration of the event, the Panthers will roll out “on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew, the Mayor’s Ball Delivery and activities including face painting, food trucks, interactive games, sponsor activations and more.”

Fan Fest makes its comeback as well, as the team will head back to Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 6. Tickets will cost fans $5, with the proceeds going to Carolina Panthers Charities.

Also sprinkled into the schedule are the joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens. The Panthers will travel to Westfield, Ind. for practices on Aug. 12 and 13 ahead of their preseason game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium that Sunday, Aug. 15. They will then wrap up by hosting the Ravens at Wofford on Aug. 18 and 19 before their exhibition matchup at home on Aug. 21.

