Panthers release 2 players on Thursday

The Carolina Panthers are back under the 90-man roster limit.

As officially announced on Thursday afternoon, quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Preston Williams have been released. This brings the team’s current count to 88.

Eason, a fourth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, was claimed off waivers by the Panthers from the Seattle Seahawks prior to the start of the 2022 campaign. The 6-foot-6, 231-pound passer, in his lone appearance for Carolina, came in to relieve PJ Walker during the Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams—where he threw for 59 yards and an interception.

Williams joined the Panthers not too long after Eason, signing on as a practice squad member on Sept. 5, 2022. He was active for just one game this past season, as he logged nine snaps—two on offense and seven n special teams—in the victorious finale against the New Orleans Saints.

