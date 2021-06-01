Panthers rejected a trade offer from Vikings in the 2021 NFL draft

Carmudi

Yamaha Motor Philippines (YMPH) has unveiled the refreshed version of the Mio Series. Over the weekend, the local distributor for Japanese motorcycle brand showed to the public the latest design for its well-loved scooter line that has gotten its own following in the country. The Yamaha Mio Sporty now wears new graphics for its Casual Essential line and the reflectorized graphics for the Matte Bold edition, the embossed emblem, and the Euro3 air-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, two-valve single cylinder engine. The Mio i 125 has new graphics for the standard version, wheel graphic accents, reflectorized graphics and 3D emblems, M-shaped grab bar and the start and stop function. Aside from wheel graphics, the Mio Soul i 125 sports an aggressive front fascia, as well as two-tone seat design and reflectorized logo for the S version. Meanwhile, the Mio Gravis dons new graphics this time around that complement the 3D emblem. The newest Mio offerings are now available on the following hues for the Philippine market. Mio Sporty Magenta Cyan Matte Black Matte Blue Mio i125 Magenta Cyan Yellow Matte Blue Matte Black (with start/stop system) Mio Soul i125 Vibrant Orange Matte Black Purple Matte Black (with start/stop function) Matte Blue (with start/stop function) Mio Gravis Matte Red Matte Blue Matte Black Further, the online event showcased Matteo Guidicelli returning as the Mio Aerox ambassador together with Jane de Leon as the latest face for the Mio i125. "These two are the icons of the new Mio lineup which are rounded out by the Mio Sporty that carries the culture of distinction, Mio Gravis that has the culture of refined versatility, and Mio Soul i125 for the culture of fierce authenticity. All of these cultures were brought in unison by Yamaha," YMPH noted in its statement. In an interview, YMPH Marketing Assistant Section Manager Toni Boi Acuesta told Carmudi Philippines said that aside from the upgrades, their recent digital show — posted on social media — is to "mainly highlight the Yamaha Mio culture we have cultivated over the years." "The Filipino riding community has evolved to a more diverse culture of different ages, personalities, and passions in life. For years, riders have been enjoying a range of choices brought by the Yamaha Mio. Even now, Yamaha Motor Philippines continues to provide AT superiority with the newest campaign - Yamaha Own the Culture. Because no matter how diverse the riding culture is, there will be a Mio for you," the company claimed. "The Mio Own the Culture campaign encourages everyone to ride in an inclusive automatic lifestyle with dynamic design and unique performance. What's next for the Yamaha Mio is your version of the story. Enter a riding culture that expresses your unique individuality, only with the Yamaha Mio," the company said. "We want to reflect our own signature style that enhances the individuality of each Mio — allowing it to stand out in every road," Acuesta concluded. Photos from Yamaha Motor Philippines