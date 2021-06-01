Panthers rejected a trade offer from Vikings in the 2021 NFL draft

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

This Panthers Confidential video is the gift that keeps on giving. The access that the production team was allowed has led to some very cool behind-the-scenes looks at the offseason process, including negotiations with tight end Dan Arnold’s agent and discussing the Teddy Bridgewater trade with the Broncos.

Here’s another interesting nugget. In this clip, Carolina takes a call from the Vikings while they were on the clock at No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Minnesota offered three picks to move up – reportedly wanting to take Justin Fields – but the Panthers said no right away.

