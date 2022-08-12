Panthers receiver DJ Moore breaks up fan fight at fan fest

Doug Farrar
1 min read
The Carolina Panthers are still figuring out their offense, which has been a constant under head coach Matt Rhule. Recently, Rhule had his team running gassers after he was displeased with an end zone celebration in practice.

But there is one Panthers offensive player who has shown impressive situational awareness. That’s receiver DJ Moore, seen breaking up a potential fight at the team’s recent Fan Fest.

One of the more underrated receivers in the NFL, Moore has three straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Panthers, despite all the quarterback agita. It’s nice to see that he’s on top of everything out there!

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

