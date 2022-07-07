Panthers receiver D.J. Moore could be Baker Mayfield’s new best friend

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is entering year five of his NFL career and despite being one of the most productive receivers in the league, he’s left out of the conversation when it comes to being top tier.

In each of the last three seasons, Moore the only receiver in the league with over 1,200 yards from scrimmage. Over that span of time, he ranks third in the entire NFL in yards by a wide receiver, behind only Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, and Stefon Diggs.

Moore ranks fourth in Panthers’ franchise history with 4,313 career receiving yards, which also happens to be seventh in NFL history for players aged 24 or younger. Who are some other receivers on that list you ask? Randy Moss, Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr.

That’s some good company.

Why isn’t Moore considered a top receiver in the NFL?

There are two main reasons for that.

Horrible quarterback play, and his team’s overall lack of production. But here at Touchdown Wire, we like to use both statistics and film to tell stories. So, let’s dive into the All-22 and see why Moore should be in the conversation when it comes to the league’s top pass catchers.

Leaving yards on the field

When a team isn’t preforming well overall, even their best wide receivers won’t get the proper recognition. Now that Baker Mayfield is in the Panthers’ picture, this changes some things for the Panthers. But the fact still remains that since 2018, Moore has had a plethora of average to below-average quarterbacks throwing him the ball. The list includes Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, PJ Walker and Will Grier.

The rapport with quarterbacks just hasn’t been there. The lack of anticipation and accuracy from Carolina’s quarterbacks shows on gameday and also in the film room.

We’re going to start off with a clip against the Dallas Cowboys. Moore was shadowed by Trevon Diggs for the entire game. Most of us who study the game know that if a cornerback leads the league in interceptions, will tend to jump routes, curl routes especially.

Story continues

At this point of the season, Diggs already had three picks and it was only week four of the regular season. In this clip below Moore is running the curl route and right when he is at the top of his route, already making his turn, the ball only just starts coming out of Darnold’s hands.

This was also something that was apparent in the deep part of the field. Moore was forced to maintain separation through his entire route and also adjusting to poorly thrown balls just to keep the play alive.

This clip from the 2020 season gives us a glimpse of the number of yards that can be left on the field on any given Sunday.

Even the deep balls he threw yesterday were “safe”. DJ Moore is WIDE OPEN by NFL standards but has to work inside and go up in order to secure. If Teddy lays that out there so he can go get it, this could be a TD. pic.twitter.com/isw5ZNuOoc — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) September 28, 2020

When counting the defenders on the field, there was only one safety over the top who was being sucked in by a receiver up the seam. Moore beats the cornerback up the sideline and if he was only given a pass that he could get under, this play would have gone for six.

Luckily, Moore was able to adjust — other times, he wasn’t.

Let’s go back to 2019, against the Tennessee Titans. It’s a very similar play where the safety in the middle of the field is being sucked in by a corner route, which leaves Moore one-on-one to the outside.

If it wasn’t for Moore breaking this up after the catch, this would have been an interception for Kyle Allen.

These situations are something that Moore has been facing his entire career. From 2021, to 2020 and even as a sophomore in the league. If Moore was on a big market team, like San Francisco, we would be talking about him as we talk about Deebo Samuel.

Moore is a playmaker at the snap and after the catch. He is a very good route runner when facing different types of defenses and he is like a running back with ball in his hands. Those were the plays where the Panther’s quarterbacks left yards on the field, let’s dive into what Moore can do when he does get the ball in his hands.

Playmaking ability

Moore is an above average player on a below average team. It’s just a fact that receivers can be overshadowed by a team’s overall performance. Even though Moore has 4.42 speed, its barely utilized.

Let’s go to the stats:

According to Statmuse, since 2019, Moore has the fifth-most receiving yards in the NFL, yet he’s 12th in total receptions. In 2020, Moore was third in yards per reception. According to Next Gen Stats, during the 2021 season, 73 of Moore’s 113 receiving yards came after the catch (65%). Putting him 4th-most YACOE (+417) since entering the league in 2018. According to PFF, against press coverage, Moore has a rating of 95.3 and he’s 9th in yards after the catch when targeted in the intermediate part of the field with only one drop.

With all these top tier stats, Moore has landed himself in the top-20 conversation, but with his skillset, he deserves to be closer to top-10. Here’s his chart from 2021.

Moore shows very good route running against man coverage and good spacing when facing zone coverage. He also shows very good concentration when catching in traffic and one of his best skillsets comes when he has the ball in his hands. So, let’s take it from the top.

In the clip below, Moore is lined up towards the bottom of the screen with the anticipation of running a slant towards the middle of the field.

Moore would not be able to get open for slant routes if he didn’t burn cornerbacks up the sideline. This clip happened earlier in the game.

Here is 41 seconds of contested catches outside the hash marks, where he shows incredible body adjustments and concentration while catching in traffic.

This has been a constant since he’s entered the league in 2018. Here is a 46-second reel of him making catches with bodies around him, yet he somehow breaks loose gaining more yards than expected.

This is why he lands himself in the top-five of the league when it comes to yards by receivers. We saw how poor his quarterback play has been yet his skillset on the field has been nothing but productive. Now let’s move on to what he can do to make that jump in the upcoming 2022 season.

How Baker Mayfield can help Moore

For the first time in a long time, Moore was finally going have the same quarterback for a consecutive year. But to everyone’s surprise, the Panthers decided to bring in Baker Mayfield to compete with Darnold for the starting position. Personally, I do feel that Mayfield will end up earning that starting spot, which should actually benefit Moore this season.

Even though Moore received his contract after playing on his fifth-year option, he still has to prove that he is worth the paycheck. The first area where Moore should see significant improvement is in the red zone. Mayfield isn’t a top red zone quarterback, but he is certainly better than what the Panthers have. In 2021, Mayfield ended the season with nine touchdowns from within inside the ten-yard line. That already ties the total amount that Darnold had all of last year. In 2020, Mayfield’s best year, he was 15th in red zone touchdowns with 21.

Another area where Moore should see an increase of production is down the sideline. We saw how Moore can make contested catches with good coverage, but with Mayfield, those targets should increase.

Last year against the Philadelphia Eagles, Moore was open down the sideline between the zone coverage. All Darnold had to do was get it over the underneath defender.

Instead, the play ends in an interception and Moore almost gets his helmet knocked off.

One area where Mayfield has shown solid play is when he is letting his arm loose down field. Even though his accuracy has been a topic of conversation, he continues to thread the needle at the times when his team needs him the most.

Here he is throwing it over the linebacker, dropping it right in the bucket for his tight end, who is making his way towards the sideline.

One of my favorite throws from Mayfield yesterday. PA to the Y-post/corner. Nice route by Njoku and Mayfield drops this one into a bucket over the LB's head. Seeing the field really well and delivering. #BrownsFilmBDN pic.twitter.com/8DewFykd1z — OBR Film Breakdown (@TheOBRFilmBDN) December 10, 2018

Moore needs to see a significant increase in the deep part of the field. As Doug Farrar explained earlier this year in his piece on how Mayfield can still be a top-tier quarterback, he showed his most production from 11 personnel and despite that, the Browns stopped running it.

“Mayfield completed 176 of 267 passes for 1,960 yards, 1,258 air yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His ANY/A of 7.4 out of 11 personnel ranked sixth in the league, tied with Patrick Mahomes. His passer rating of 103.2 with 11 personnel ranked seventh in the NFL. His EPA of 47.66 ranked sixth in the NFL, and his Positive Play Rate of 50.0% ranked 10th.”

Keeping three wide receivers on the field with a running back in the backfield keeps the defense honoring the run, but with that, it creates one-on-one situations downfield.

Mayfield doesn’t have a problem with anticipation or trusting his receivers when throwing the ball deep. In the second clip below, QB Data Mine shows us Mayfield accuracy when throwing the ball deep.

Baker Mayfield was accurate on 29 of 52 deep passes (55.8%) last season. 1st out of 31 quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/ZL7HR4huUn — QB Data Mine (@QBDataMine) March 21, 2021

When it comes down to it, Moore was severely underutilized and excluding Mayfield’s injury ridden year in 2021, the year prior, he was considered one of the top-10 deep passers in the NFL.

There is a good chance that if Moore and Mayfield get on the same page early on, they could raise each other’s production, and Moore may finally get the consideration that he deserves.

