Panthers receiver corps gets disrespectful ranking from Pro Football Focus

The Carolina Panthers’ roster is deepest along the defensive line and at wide receiver. While Carolina fans know that well, it seems portions of the national media are still catching up. Specifically, their receivers can’t seem to get any respect.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Panthers’ receiver corps is only the 21st-best in the league heading into the 2021 season. It sounds like a dim picture at tight end affected their ranking.

“The tight end situation was bleak in 2020 as only the Patriots had less than Carolina’s 27 receptions from the position. They also had the lowest tight end receiving grade at 39.5.”

While it’s true that the Panthers are on the bottom end of the league when it comes to depth at tight end, No. 21 seems entirely too low given their talent at wide receiver.

D.J. Moore has posted two-straight 1,100-yard seasons despite having Kyle Allen and Teddy Bridgewater as his starting quarterback for most of that time period.

Robby Anderson is coming off a career-best year and is one of the league’s best vertical threats according to PFF’s own grading system.

Meanwhile, the rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. comes in as an accomplished red zone threat and thrives in making contested catches, two areas that were arguably this group’s only sore points last year.

Losing Curtis Samuel to Washington in free agency certainly doesn’t help. However, this group was ranked No. 8 in the NFL by PFF at this time last year. It’s extreme to drop them that far over one guy.