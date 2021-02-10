Panthers rebound from regulation loss to split set with Red Wings. Big tests lie ahead

The Florida Panthers knew what was at stake Tuesday. They were coming off their first regulation loss of the season. Their schedule also picks up considerably over the next few weeks — both in the sheer number of games and the quality of the opponents.

They needed to right the course.

“You want to stay light,” winger Anthony Duclair said Monday. “You don’t want to be too high when we’re winning and not too low when we’re losing.”

Consider Tuesday a needed step back in the right direction.

Behind goals from Alex Wennberg and Patric Hornqvist, the Panthers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 at the BB&T Center. The Panthers improved to 7-1-2 on the season. They are 2-1-1 four games into this six-game homestand, picking up five out of a possible eight points during this extended stay at the BB&T Center.

“We know as a team that every point is important,” Panthers forward Noel Acciari said after the team’s morning skate. “You don’t want to lose twice to the same team in a row. We take that personal. We want to make sure that we’re getting points out of every game you can.”

Sergei Bobrovsky had his best game in net, stopping 31 of 32 shots, including three wrist shots from Detroit’s Derren Helm in the final seconds of the second period and a flurry in the final minute when the Red Wings pulled their goaltender for an extra skater in an attempt to tie the game.

“He had to make some big, timely saves,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. “... It was good for Bob and good for us as well.”

Florida Panthers Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrates with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) after defeating the Detroit Redwings at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The Panthers’ win avenged their 4-1 loss to the Red Wings two days earlier and continued a trend of resiliency the team has showcased throughout its first 10 games.

They are now a perfect 3-0-0 in games following a loss.

Eight of their first 10 games have been decided by one goal, with Florida going 6-0-2 in those contests. Five have been decided in overtime or a shootout, with the Panthers going 3-0-2.

“We’re playing really well over 60 minutes,” Hornqvist said. “Our only bump on the road was the last game [against Detroit on Sunday]. ... We play the same way. We don’t give them high-quality chances. That’s what good teams do. They find ways to win.”

Story continues

The road, however, is about to get much, much tougher.

The Panthers’ next three games, the final two of this homestand and the first of their four-game road trip next week, are against the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, who entered Tuesday with an 8-1-1 record, picking up a Central Division-best 85 percent of their possible points.

Six of the next eight after those three with Tampa are against the other two teams in the top of the Central in terms of point percentage in the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars.

This and that

▪ After being held without a goal through the first eight games of the season, Wennberg now has goals in back-to-back games. His goal with about four minutes left in the first period came on a one-timer past Detroit goaltender Thomas Greiss after receiving a feed from Jonathan Huberdeau.

▪ Hornqvist’s second-period goal, his team-tying sixth of the season, came in a familiar fashion. He parked himself in front of the net and ricocheted a long pass into the net. This time, it was a slap shot from defenseman Aaron Ekblad on the power play that bounced off Hornqvist’s shoulder and bounced past Greiss.

“It always hurts a little less when the puck goes in,” Hornqvist said.

▪ Florida held Detroit scoreless on its three power play attempts.

▪ With his two assists on Tuesday, Huberdeau now has 399 for his career.

▪ The Panthers are 3-1-0 against the Red Wings halfway through their eight-game regular-season set.