Panthers react to Tuesday’s crazy QB news
Big quarterbacks were making big moves on Tuesday . . . and the Carolina Panthers, of course, weren’t involved in either of them.
The opening salvo was fired by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who came to terms on a four-year, $200 million extension. On an annual basis, the deal now makes the four-time MVP the highest paid player in league history.
Not to be outdone, the Denver Broncos stacked some resources of their own to reel in nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson less than two hours later. The Seattle Seahawks, in return, will be getting two first-round picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder as well as quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris for Wilson and a fourth-rounder.
And although the Panthers weren’t in on either of these guys, they did express some disbelief on Twitter amidst a wild and historic day in the NFL.
https://t.co/Vdpk79fNgm pic.twitter.com/3VIHUxYZY0
— Jermaine Carter Jr. (@JERMA1NECARTER) March 8, 2022
Is it too late to become a QB?!? pic.twitter.com/knKRypjGOG
— Jermaine Carter Jr. (@JERMA1NECARTER) March 8, 2022
ARod should’ve been the highest paid easy
— Jermaine Carter Jr. (@JERMA1NECARTER) March 8, 2022
broncos gettin active!!!!
— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) March 8, 2022
i feel for @Seahawks fans today! end of a chapter for them. But excited to see what @DangeRussWilson does in Denver! #253 #360 #washingtonkid
— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) March 9, 2022
Sheeshh what’s going on in the league 👀👀👀
— Myles Hartsfield (@Myles_Harts) March 8, 2022
https://t.co/WFDJZcDDxA pic.twitter.com/3HcriAkGns
— Jermaine Carter Jr. (@JERMA1NECARTER) March 8, 2022
— Jaycee Horn (@jayceehorn_10) March 9, 2022
