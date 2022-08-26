Panthers reach injury settlements with 2 players

Before getting past Tuesday, specifically that 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, the Carolina Panthers had to get their roster down to 80 men. And of the players involved in that cutdown, two had their immediate futures with the franchise officially settled on Thursday.

Per the league transaction wire, the Panthers reached injury settlements with linebacker Khalan Tolson and cornerback Duke Dawson. Tolson received a waiver designation while Dawson was classified as a terminated vested veteran, effectively removing both from the team’s injured reserve.

Tolson signed on with Carolina as an undrafted free agent on April 30. The rookie spent four seasons at the University of Illinois, where he totaled 128 total tackles (10.0 for a loss), 2.5 sacks, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Dawson joined the team later on July 29. The fourth-year defender racked up four tackles and an interception against the Washington Commanders two weeks ago—his lone preseason appearance of the summer.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire