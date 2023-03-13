Panthers reach agreement with Saints free agent DT Shy Tuttle

Ouch. Both of the New Orleans Saints’ top two defensive tackles reached agreements with NFC South rivals after the Carolina Panthers shook hands with Shy Tuttle at the start of the free agency legal tampering period, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. David Onyemata previously agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Schefter adds that Tuttle got his own three-year deal with Carolina valued at up to $19.5 million, carrying $13 million in guarantees. It qualifies for a compensatory pick in the sixth round of the 2024 draft depending on other signings. Tuttle played well for New Orleans as a former undrafted free agent out of Tennessee, but paying up $6.5 million for a rotation player is a tough sell.

