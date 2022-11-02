Panthers RBs D’Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard listed with ankle injures on Wednesday
Wednesday was, apparently, a bit more than a rest day for Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman.
After shouldering quite the load in Week 8—one that amounted to 118 rushing yards and a career-high three touchdowns on 26 carries—Foreman was held out of today’s practice with an ankle injury. Backfield mate Chuba Hubbard—who did not play nor practice leading up to that NFC South matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons—did, however, return to the field this afternoon.
With their top two rushers injured ahead of this weekend’s clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Panthers did give themselves a bit of insurance on Tuesday—signing running back Nate McCrary to their practice squad.
Here’s the first injury report of Week 9 in full:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
S Juston Burris
Concussion
DNP
CB Donte Jackson
Ankle
DNP
TE Stephen Sullivan
Illness
DNP
DE Amaré Barno
Knee
Limited
RB Chuba Hubbard
Ankle
Limited
RB D’Onta Foreman
Ankle
DNP
CB Jaycee Horn
Ankle
Limited
LB Frankie Luvu
Shoulder
Limited
Related
Report: Rams offered Panthers 2 1st-round picks for Brian Burns
Panthers defense coming to full strength heading into Week 9?
List
Revisiting our (sorta) bold predictions for Panthers vs. Falcons