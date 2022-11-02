Panthers RBs D’Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard listed with ankle injures on Wednesday

Wednesday was, apparently, a bit more than a rest day for Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman.

After shouldering quite the load in Week 8—one that amounted to 118 rushing yards and a career-high three touchdowns on 26 carries—Foreman was held out of today’s practice with an ankle injury. Backfield mate Chuba Hubbard—who did not play nor practice leading up to that NFC South matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons—did, however, return to the field this afternoon.

With their top two rushers injured ahead of this weekend’s clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Panthers did give themselves a bit of insurance on Tuesday—signing running back Nate McCrary to their practice squad.

Here’s the first injury report of Week 9 in full:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status S Juston Burris Concussion DNP CB Donte Jackson Ankle DNP TE Stephen Sullivan Illness DNP DE Amaré Barno Knee Limited RB Chuba Hubbard Ankle Limited RB D’Onta Foreman Ankle DNP CB Jaycee Horn Ankle Limited LB Frankie Luvu Shoulder Limited

