Panthers RB Miles Sanders dealing with heel injury during OTAs

The Miles Sanders Revenge Tour isn’t off to the best of starts.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales spoke with reporters following Tuesday’s outing of organized team activities. He was asked about Sanders, who did not participate in drills on the afternoon.

“Miles just has a little something in his heel,” Canales stated. “It flared up on him a little bit a couple weeks ago. So we’re just trying to be really cautious with that. He’s been doing some running on the side, getting treatment, all that. He’s here, he’s locked in. So, just another precautionary measure there.”

Sanders, who signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal with the Panthers last offseason, is coming off one of the NFL’s most disappointing campaigns from 2023. He recorded career-lows in starts (five), attempts (129) and rushing yards (432) while scoring just one touchdown and averaging 3.3 yards per carry—the third-lowest amongst all qualifying players.

His down year gave way to teammate Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for a team-high 902 yards. Sanders may also be giving way to rookie Jonathon Brooks, whom Carolina selected with the 46th overall pick of the 2024 draft.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire